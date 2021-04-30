Left Menu

Indiaspora raises USD 1 million for India in less than 48 hours

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:14 IST
Indiaspora, a nonprofit community of global Indian diaspora leaders, has raised USD 1 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts within the last 48 hours as the organisation announced on Friday to launch the ''Help India Breathe'' fundraiser campaign.

The campaign with a virtual event on Saturday will aim to double the impact of the donations by offering to match funds, Indiaspora said.

The virtual event will bring together several powerful voices from the Indian and AAPI community, including Lilly Singh, Deepak Chopra, Dhar Mann, Payal Kadakia, Kunal Nayyar, Humble the Poet, Jay Sean, Radhanath Swami, Janina Gavankar, Vishen Lakhiani, Deepica Mutyala, a statement said.

''I am heartbroken by the deepening COVID crisis in India. Urgent action is needed to help those suffering,” said Indiaspora Founders Circle member Reshma Kewalramani, chief executive officer and president at Vertex, a global biotechnology company, who contributed towards the campaign.

''Please join me in giving as generously as you can to support India in her time of need,” she said.

The USD1 million raised by the organisation so far will address three major areas of COVID-19 relief on the ground: the creation of urgently needed COVID care centers and makeshift hospitals through nonprofit WISH Foundation, direct cash transfer to families who have lost a primary earning member through nonprofit giving platform GiveIndia, and food relief and livelihood assistance for migrant workers and other underserved populations through nonprofits Goonj and Jan Sahas, the statement said.

“We are proud of our community’s response. The outpouring of support from the Indian diaspora has been immediate and overwhelming,” said Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora.

“We are devastated by the news of the rising tragedies in India. They urgently need our help, and we are so grateful to our friends, communities and audiences that will participate in making a difference this weekend. We know you’ll show up,” said best-selling author, award winning storyteller & podcast host and former monk Jay Shetty, who has put together the two-hour event, which will be livestreamed on his and Indiaspora’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

