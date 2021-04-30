Tunisia to seek $4 bln IMF loan, PM says

Tunisia will seek a three-year $4 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in talks starting next week, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told Reuters on Friday.

"All efforts must be unified in Tunisia because we consider that we have reached the last opportunity and we must use it to save the economy," he said in an interview.

