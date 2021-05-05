Left Menu

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,550

GDP and earnings growth in Q1 FY 22 will take a hit, but is likely to recover in subsequent quarters, he noted.Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong were trading flat in mid-session deals, while Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays.Equities on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.61 per cent higher at USD 69.32 per barrel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:56 IST
Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,550

Market benchmark Sensex rose over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys ahead of the Reserve Bank chief’s speech.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled announcement at 10 am.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 266.09 points or 0.55 per cent to 48,519.60 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 81.45 points or 0.56 per cent to 14,577.95.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining over 2 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, HDFC, Nestle India and HUL were among laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 465.01 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 48,253.51, and Nifty slumped 137.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,496.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,772.37 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 987.34 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

''RBI Governor's announcements on Wednesday are likely to influence markets, particularly certain segments like banking. Relief to MSMEs and retail borrowers might positively impact banks which have a higher proportion of such loans. The rally in PSU banks on Tuesday may be in anticipation of this,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The market is presently caught between fear from the economic fall out of the second wave of the pandemic and hope arising from the flattening of the COVID-19 curve, he said, adding that it will take some more time for clarity to emerge on which of the two will have a higher impact on markets.

''Going by the experiences of countries that went through the second wave, like the UK, hope will triumph over fear. GDP and earnings growth in Q1 FY 22 will take a hit, but is likely to recover in subsequent quarters,” he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong were trading flat in mid-session deals, while Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays.

Equities on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.61 per cent higher at USD 69.32 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination.

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination....

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time....

Health News Roundup: Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity; India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequityU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available througho...

RBI to make 2nd purchase of G-secs worth Rs 35,000 cr under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20: Das

RBI on Wednesday said the second purchase of government securities worth Rs 35,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme G-SAP 1.0 will be done on May 20 for an orderly evolution of the yield curve as a fresh COVID-19 wave threatens t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021