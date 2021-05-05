Left Menu

Equity indices up as RBI unveils liquidity support measures

Key equity indices traded in the green during early hours on Wednesday as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled liquidity support measures amid rising Covid-19 cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:58 IST
UPL was up by 2.7 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 628 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Key equity indices traded in the green during early hours on Wednesday as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled liquidity support measures amid rising Covid-19 cases. At 10:45 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 344 points or 0.71 per cent at 48,552 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 89 points or 0.62 per cent to 14,586.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank and pharma gaining by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 0.8 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, UPL was up by 2.7 per cent to Rs 628 per share. Metal majors Hindalco and JSW Steel rose by 2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank also traded higher by a margin of over 1 per cent. However, those which lost were Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Meanwhile, Asian shares risked falling for a fourth straight session as sentiment took a knock from a selloff in large cap Wall Street tech darlings. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea limited the early reaction, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithering either side of flat.

Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures traded down. (ANI)

