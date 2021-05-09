Left Menu

Economy likely to rebound by Q4 of FY22, Bandhan Bank bullish on meeting targets: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:18 IST
Economy likely to rebound by Q4 of FY22, Bandhan Bank bullish on meeting targets: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh is hopeful that the economy will rebound by the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal, enabling the lender to meet its targets.

He said the bank had exercised caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and made additional provisioning in the last quarter of 2020-21.

''We remain cautiously optimistic for the current fiscal as we have made additional provisioning as safeguard.

The second wave of Covid pain is expected to subside in the next two-three months, and this time people are better geared than the first wave that took everyone by surprise.

''The worst seems to be over, and the economy will rebound by the time major lending business happens in Q3 and Q4, to meet our targets,'' Ghosh told PTI.

On NPAs, he said the numbers will come down with time as borrowers are aware about missing repayments amid the pandemic scenario.

''I recently went to an area where NPAs are high, and people acknowledged Bandhan's role in development of that locality. They are aware of the lapses in repayments due to the present situation, and have sought more time. So, there is an intent to repay; it's just a matter of time for our NPAs to come down,'' he said.

Bandhan Bank had on Saturday reported an 80 per cent dip in its March quarter net profit at Rs 103 crore, as it wrote off a huge portfolio of loans worth Rs 1,929 crore in the flagship microlending business by recognising stress upfront.

As a result of the accelerated write-off, the bank's overall provisions shot up to Rs 1,594 crore in the reporting quarter from the year-ago period's Rs 827 crore. It also made an additional provision of Rs 388 crore on standard advances in the microfinance segment.

''We have almost doubled our provisions during the quarter (under review). We restructured housing loan accounts to the tune of Rs 617 crore, but none in the microfinance portfolio,'' Ghosh said.

Retail banking loss for the lender in the quarter to March stood at Rs 112.66 crore. However, the retail loan book grew by nearly 25 per cent on-year to Rs 79,466 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.

Bandhan Bank's collection efficiency (including write-offs and NPAs) stood at 95 per cent as of March 2021 as against 92 per cent in December 2020.

Ghosh had Saturday said troubles in two key markets of West Bengal and Assam, arising due to factors like state elections, a local law in Assam and the second wave of the pandemic, have subsided, with both the states showing collection performance at over 90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actively monitor private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal writes to Vardhan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to actively monitor and supervise private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and ensure adequate availability of the vaccine doses to states and Union territories.The central ...

AP logs 22,164 new COVID cases, 92 deaths push toll to 8,707

Over 1.05 lakh sample tests turned out 22,164 fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the gross to 12,87,603.In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 18,832 patients had also recovered from the infection while 92 others...

MP: Fake Remdesivir containing salt and glucose in circulation

An inter-state gang supplied at least 1,200 spurious Remdesivir injections, which contained glucose water and salt, in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month, police said on Sunday.These injections were sold as genuine Remdesivir, which is in...

Vaccination of 18-44 age group: Construction workers, kin to get COVID jab in first phase

Construction workers and their family members will be covered in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday. Sidhu said the Health Department has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021