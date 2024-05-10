Left Menu

Shah promises 'lotus bloom' in Bengal as he joins Asansol rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Asansol, West Bengal, in support of BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia. Shah vowed to end the "tyranny" of the ruling TMC government, highlight alleged atrocities and corruption, and expressed hope for a "Sonar Bangla" under BJP.

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:52 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took part in a road show in West Bengal's Asansol in support of BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia.

As he waved from a flower-bedecked truck, supporters cheered him with slogans like 'Amit Shahji Swagotaom', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and 'BJP zindabad.' Addressing the crowd, Shah vowed to end the alleged tyranny of the ruling TMC government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her associates.

''You have had enough of the atrocities of TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders. Let us work towards dislodging the regime,'' he said.

Referring to Bengal which gave birth to personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and other noble souls, Shah expressed hope that a 'Sonar Bangla' will be created under BJP ending atrocities, corruption, attack on women and terror by TMC.

The road show, spanning approximately 1 km along the bustling G T Road, showcased the diverse demographics of Asansol.

Shah was seated on the top of the truck accompanied by Ahluwalia and other senior BJP leaders as the road show went on for about an hour.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed rallies in Ranaghat and Birbhum, condemning alleged religious persecution in Sandeshkhali and vowed to uphold justice and accountability. He criticised Banerjee for purportedly misleading the public on the CAA and highlighted corruption within the TMC administration.

