Stricter COVID curfew in U'khand from May 11-18

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government imposed a stricter curfew from May 11 to 18, reducing opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and restricting the number of people at social gatherings to 20.Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.The stricter curfew will begin at 6 am on May 11 and continue up to 6 am on May 18, he said.Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government imposed a stricter curfew from May 11 to 18, reducing opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and restricting the number of people at social gatherings to 20.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

The stricter curfew will begin at 6 am on May 11 and continue up to 6 am on May 18, he said.

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7 am to 12 am daily.

Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only. Mediapersons will have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.

People coming from outside the state will have to bring a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.

Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50 per cent of their staff during the period.

People have been advised to defer marriages if they can.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

People aged 18-44, whose inoculation begins from May 10, can visit the vaccination centres after they produce documents showing their registration.

