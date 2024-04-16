Left Menu

Incoming Singapore PM says incumbent Lee to serve as senior minister in next cabinet - media

Singapore's prime minister-designate, Lawrence Wong, on Tuesday said the city-state's incumbent leader Lee Hsien Loong would serve as a senior minister in his cabinet after he takes power on May 15. Wong, the current finance minister, said he would announce a new cabinet line-up a few days before he is sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister, the Straits Times reported. But he said any major changes would likely take place only after a general election.

Singapore's prime minister-designate, Lawrence Wong, on Tuesday said the city-state's incumbent leader Lee Hsien Loong would serve as a senior minister in his cabinet after he takes power on May 15.

Wong, the current finance minister, said he would announce a new cabinet line-up a few days before he is sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister, the Straits Times reported. But he said any major changes would likely take place only after a general election. "For this moment, though, there should not be any major changes because our system works on the basis of continuity and progressive change," the newspaper quoted him as telling reporters.

He added his agenda included tackling concerns over high living costs and jobs. Wong, 51, was tipped in 2022 to be the Asian financial hub's next leader, after being catapulted into the spotlight as co-head of the government's COVID-19 task force. He won praise for keeping the death rate low by imposing restrictions on movement, border curbs and contact-tracing.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

