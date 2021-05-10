Sudatta Mandal takes charge as Sidbi's deputy managing director

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Monday said Sudatta Mandal has taken charge as its deputy managing director.

The appointment is for a period of three years, a release said.

Prior to this, Mandal was the chief general manager of EXIM Bank.

He has more than 25 years of experience in international trade and investment finance, project finance, structured lending, small and medium enterprises lending including cluster financing, and trade finance, the release said.

