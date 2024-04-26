Unknown miscreants lob petrol bomb at Meghalaya deputy CM's house

Unknown miscreants lobbed a petrol bomb at the residence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar here on Friday, police said.

His residence is located at Nongmynsong in East Khasi Hills district.

''Dhar's residence was targeted by unidentified miscreants who threw a petrol bomb that landed on the balcony without causing any injuries,'' police said. Dhar promptly filed an FIR, leading to increased security measures at the premises. A senior officer informed PTI that investigations into the incident are underway.

The Deputy CM was not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)