Unknown miscreants lob petrol bomb at Meghalaya deputy CM's house

On Friday, unknown individuals threw a petrol bomb at Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar's residence in Nongmynsong. The bomb landed on the balcony but caused no injuries. Dhar filed an FIR, and security at the premises has been increased. Investigations are ongoing, and the Deputy CM was unavailable for comment.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:36 IST
Unknown miscreants lobbed a petrol bomb at the residence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar here on Friday, police said.

His residence is located at Nongmynsong in East Khasi Hills district.

''Dhar's residence was targeted by unidentified miscreants who threw a petrol bomb that landed on the balcony without causing any injuries,'' police said. Dhar promptly filed an FIR, leading to increased security measures at the premises. A senior officer informed PTI that investigations into the incident are underway.

The Deputy CM was not available for comments.

