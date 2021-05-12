Left Menu

France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source

The post-Brexit dispute over access to the UK's rich fishing grounds last week saw France and Britain send patrol vessels to the Channel island of Jersey as a flotilla of French trawlers sailed there in protest. A second source said Britain was failing to adhere to the terms of a deal governing its post-Brexit trade relations with the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:00 IST
France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source

France has said it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government grants European fishermen full access to UK waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday.

"We've made a link between the two," the source said. The post-Brexit dispute over access to the UK's rich fishing grounds last week saw France and Britain send patrol vessels to the Channel island of Jersey as a flotilla of French trawlers sailed there in protest.

A second source said Britain was failing to adhere to the terms of a deal governing its post-Brexit trade relations with the EU. There can be no progress on other dossiers if these are not resolved, the source, a European diplomat, added. "It's not just France and it's not just fishing," the European diplomat said. "Britain must fully apply the agreements it signed up to, which is not the case right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Southampton's Bertrand to leave club at end of season

Southampton full back Ryan Bertrand will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, drawing the curtains on a seven-year stint at St Marys Stadium, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Bertrand, 31, initially a...

Amazon wins $303 mln court fight in blow to EU tax crusade

Amazon won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros 303 million in back taxes to Luxembourg in another blow to competition chief Margrethe Vestagers crusade against preferential deals. The bloc failed to show that Luxemb...

High time MRP of oxygen concentrators fixed to prevent black marketing, HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court Wednesday told the Centre it was high time that MRP of oxygen concentrators and other equipment in demand for COVID treatment was fixed to immediately stop their hoarding and black marketing.The high court made the obse...

Financial instruments to increase disaster resilience in PRC focused at workshop

Different financial instruments to increase disaster resilience in the Peoples Republic of China PRC were the focus of discussions at a workshop today in Beijing.The workshop on Enhancing Financial Resilience to Disasters was hosted by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021