SRAM teams up with ATD for oxygen concentrator, oxygen generator, oximeter plants in Rajasthan

UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM through its Indian partner ATD Group has inked a pact with the Rajasthan government to install 60 oxygen generator plant in the next two months as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

As many as ''200 members from the team of SRAM MRAM are working around the clock towards procuring oxygen concentrator to India. So far, 200 units of oxygen concentrator, oximeter and 10,000 units of oximeter have been airlifted from Malaysia,'' the statement said.

Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group said he endeavours to provide help to the people of India, with more oxygen concentrators and generators in the coming months to fight the pandemic.

''We are happy to be associated with ATD Group for setting up new oxygen concentrator, oximeter, oxygen generator plant in Rajasthan (India). We have been pushing our teams to actively work around the clock,'' Hiranandani said.

Since its inception, ATD Group has diversified to different activities like investment and finance, telecom, BPO, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, supply and installation of oxygen generator plants, among others.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a conglomerate, led by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani. The group was founded in 1995, and it also offers public health emergency management solutions.

