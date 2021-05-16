TN receives third Oxygen Express from Jharkhand

Chennai, May 16 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has received its third Oxygen Express from Jharkhand taking the total capacity of medical oxygen delivered to the southern State to 151.4 tonne, Southern Railway said on Sunday.

The express from Tatanagar, Jharkhand, arrived at the Inland container depot, Tondiarpet, here, at 10 AM today. The train brought 40 tonne of liquid medical oxygen, a press release said.

Already, Tamil Nadu has received two such expresses from Odisha and West Bengal to serve COVID-19 patients. ''With the arrival of the third, the total capacity of the liquid medical oxygen is 151.4 tonne,'' the release said.

Southern Railway said the fourth and fifth loaded oxygen expresses from Rourkela and Tata Steel Siding at Kalinganagar, Odisha, are in transit and are expected to arrive here on Monday.

Meanwhile, an oxygen express left Chennai with four empty containers to Rourkela.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 33,658 new COVID-19 infections in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 15.65 lakh overall and the 303 deaths to a total of 17,359 till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)