Buy the Latest Sony TV on EMIs Starting Rs. 750 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shop for Sony TVs online on No Cost EMIs, and avail unique benefits like zero down payment and quick home delivery on the EMI Store Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering No Cost EMI deals across a wide range of Sony LED TVs. Known to be one of the best brands in the TV industry, Sony TV is now available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 750. The Sony 32-inch TV models, in particular, are popular among the consumers as they provide impressive features on affordable prices. Sony TV comes with smart features like a built-in browser which enables users to access the internet.

One of the features that sets Sony TV apart from its competitors is its BRAVIA technology - a minimal, intuitive smart TV interface that promises a smooth experience to the user. Customers can conveniently purchase Sony TV on EMIs starting Rs. 750. One can also avail of the zero down payment facility and get the TV home delivered without any extra cost. Some of the best Sony TVs currently available on the EMI Store are: 1. Sony Bravia 32-inch LED TV on EMIs starting Rs. 750 2. Sony Full HD 43-inch Smart TV on EMIs starting Rs. 2,245 3. Sony Bravia 40-inch LED TV on EMIs starting Rs. 2,100 4. Sony Bravia 65-inch smart TV on EMIs starting Rs. 6,500 Those living in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can buy for Sony TV online on the EMI Store. One can shop for Sony TV safely from their home. With its unique network of partner stores spread across India, the EMI Store manages to deliver products within same day*. Customers can shop easily on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and choose convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is an easy 4-step process: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.

Advertisement

2. Choose the Sony TV to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Add shipping address and click on ‘Generate OTP’. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to registered mobile number, and the ordered TV will be home delivered. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)