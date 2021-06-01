Left Menu

EU backs 800 mln euro Greek scheme to help tourism industry through pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:25 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission has approved an 800 million euro scheme by Greece, designed to support tourism companies that have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"They (the companies) have been hit hard by the pandemic, and this scheme will help ensure the continuity of their economic activity in these difficult times," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of the European Union's competition policy, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The scheme will be open to companies of all sizes that experienced a decline in turnover of more than 30% in 2020, compared to 2019, the Commission said.

