EU backs 800 mln euro Greek scheme to help tourism industry through pandemic
The European Commission has approved an 800 million euro scheme by Greece, designed to support tourism companies that have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
"They (the companies) have been hit hard by the pandemic, and this scheme will help ensure the continuity of their economic activity in these difficult times," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of the European Union's competition policy, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The scheme will be open to companies of all sizes that experienced a decline in turnover of more than 30% in 2020, compared to 2019, the Commission said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Commission
- Greece
- MargreVestager
- European
ALSO READ
Cardiologist leads commission to help reduce burden of women's heart disease
ADR moves SC challenging practice of executive alone appointing Election Commissioners
Navy hands over decommissioned attack craft to Kerala govt
Rs 1.2 crore financial assistance disbursed to registered construction workers in J-K's Udhampur, says Dy Commissioner
EU reassessing role of natural gas in green finance rules, Commission says