IndiGo to start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata, Hyderabad from July 5
IndiGo on Monday said it will start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata and Hyderabad from July 5 onwards.
''Being the 6th largest metropolis in Bihar, Darbhanga is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to the increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade across the states,'' a statement by the airline said.
The Kolkata-Darbhanga flights as well as Hyderabad-Darbhanga flights will be daily flights, it said.
This announcement by IndiGo has come at a time when India and its aviation sector have been badly hit due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Domestic air travel had reached around 3 lakh passengers per day by the end of February this year. However, the second wave of the pandemic has reduced it to around 85,000 passengers per day, which were observed on Sunday.
