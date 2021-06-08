“Digital Marketing is the ultimate way to establish brands in 2021", reflects Think Your Media Founder Shweta Yadav

~The company handles brand’s digital duties with the help of creative, video marketing, SEO, SMO, SMM, content marketing, ad campaign and all the digital marketing tools, laced with comprehensive marketing solution and innovative ideas. The pandemic has brought many brands across the world to associate themselves in the space of digital marketing. Internet is the only place that is not under lockdown, whereas every consumer and brands are bearing the repercussion of the pandemic. Brands that are not active on social media platforms, whose day-to-day revenue and decision depend on physical meetings and dealings; have faced more challenges amidst the Pandemic. Such companies are in more need of signing in to the digital media world. A place where their business can thrive and bloom in the market. Think Your Media is a digital marketing company that focuses on escalating the brand’s image to the epitome of the marketplace with top-notch digital marketing services. The company strongly believes in developing bold and unconventional marketing strategies, which act as the key to unlocking the door for the brands to reach the pinnacle of success, said, Shweta Yadav, founder of the company. Shweta Yadav, Founder, Think Your Media said, “Our team has enjoyed excelling at challenging work, with sheer determination, meticulously designing every detail, we work against the clock to produce a satisfying result. In this digital era, we strive and endeavour to bring cohesive growth to the digital marketing business. Hence, our vision is to cater to the services that take our customers' business to the heights of success.” Shedding some light on the convergence of media, Shweta said, “We can clearly witness the prominent impact of Covid-19 on people. The rate of internet consumption has seen a drastic hike up as many senior citizens also have started to spend more time on digital platforms. In fact, according to the research of Nielsen Report on COVID-19’s impact on the changing landscape in media, the statistical conclusion states that the internet consumption rate has increased by 11%. Eminent platforms like Instagram (+20%), Facebook (+18%), Tiktok (+20%), and WhatsApp (+17%) users have increased with a hefty number of people. Platforms like OTT, Smart TV has also seen a rise in consumption rate and hence, everyone is in search of good content. These stats explain the paramount importance of online presence for the brands, as it can help in more engagement and draw the attention of people.” “Think Your Media’s team has helped the company to attract the target audience and achieve the predetermined goal of the company. Keeping our customers at the epicenter of the market is one of the primary intentions of the company,” she further adds.

