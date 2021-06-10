Hong Kong, Singapore to review travel bubble date in July

Hong Kong's government said on Thursday that it would review its delayed plan for a travel bubble with Singapore in early July after the proposal was derailed for a second time in May due to a spike of cases in Singapore.

Both governments would review the target date "taking into account the latest development of the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Singapore, which has been stabilizing since early June," Hong Kong's government said in a statement, adding that an announcement on the way forward would be made in early July.

