Indigo Airlines extends suspension of operation from Shillong Airport till June 30

Indigo Airlines has extended the suspension of its operations from Shillong Airport till June 30, Airport officials said here on Thursday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:22 IST
Indigo Airlines has extended the suspension of its operations from Shillong Airport till June 30, Airport officials said here on Thursday.

Indigo Airlines used to operate daily flights to Kolkata, Silchar, and Agartala from Shillong.

''It is hereby informed that M/s. Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has extended the suspension of their #Shillong operations up to 30th June 2021. M/s Indigo Airlines may be contacted for any query on #rescheduling or #refund,'' Shillong Airport Authorities tweeted.

When contacted, Indigo did not respond to calls.

Senior officials at the airport said the suspension of services was due to the COVID-19 situation across the country and in the hill state.

