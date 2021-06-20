One more oxygen express arrives in TN
PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near here in the early hours of Sunday.
The LMO loaded in four containers arrived from Rourkela, a railway release said here.
Advertisement
With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Irugur
- PTI NVM SS PTI PTI
- Odisha
- Rourkela
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 14 with some relaxations
Easing of curbs comes into force in Tamil Nadu
Rajnath Singh invites Swedish firms to invest in Defence Corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu
Royal Enfield donates Rs 2 cr for COVID relief work in Tamil Nadu
NGT stay on allotment of water body in Madurai, issues notice to Tamil Nadu