One more oxygen express arrives in TN

An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near here in the early hours of Sunday.

The LMO loaded in four containers arrived from Rourkela, a railway release said here.

With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

