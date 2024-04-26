Romanian court says internet personality Tate's human trafficking trial can start
The Romanian criminal trial in which internet personality Andrew Tate stands accused of human trafficking can start, the Bucharest Court ruled on Friday, almost ten months since he was first indicted.
The ruling can be appealed.
