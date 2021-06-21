Left Menu

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1440.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1250.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1330.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1370.00 Refined Palm Oil 1145.00 Soyabean Ref. 1295.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1410.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1380.00 Copra white - Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 1094.00 F.S.G. 1104.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1084.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 41500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 30000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 63652.00 Castor Extr. 4750.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7200.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8200.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9050.00 Gr Javas 70/80 8750.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 8450.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8100.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 7900.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 7800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7600.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7200.00 Sunflower Seed 6300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 7600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5320.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

