Left Menu

Facebook partners with Reuters to launch free online course for journalists

Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:23 IST
Facebook partners with Reuters to launch free online course for journalists
This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.  Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with Reuters to launch a free online training programme for Journalists, called the Reuters Digital Journalism Course (bit.ly/3qlA8R1).

The Project works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. Its training, programs, and partnerships work by: investing in organizations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally; and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news. It focuses on digital newsgathering, verification and reporting, and publishing on social media. It also covers wellness and resilience training while reporting.

According to Facebook, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate.

"At Facebook, we're grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter," Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Media Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa said. "The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region's journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape," Muhutu-Remy added.

This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

"With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential," Reuters Executive Editor Gina Chua said in a statement.

"The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you're a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher."

To sign up for the course, you must create an account on the Reuters Digital Journalism course website. The course is also available to journalists from other parts of the world.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021