Herbalife Nutrition Announces Support to Aid India's Fight against the Pandemic

The global nutrition company has committed more than USD 1 million worth of life saving devices and PPE kits Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir As India battles the second phase of COVID-19, Herbalife Nutrition has pledged more than USD 1 million to aid the country in its fight against the pandemic.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:12 IST
The global nutrition company has committed more than USD 1 million worth of life saving devices and PPE kits Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) As India battles the second phase of COVID-19, Herbalife Nutrition has pledged more than USD 1 million to aid the country in its fight against the pandemic. The premier global nutrition company has worked with more than ten states since April 2020 to provide critical COVID aid in the form of ICU ventilators, oxygen concentrators and PPE kits. Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, “The pandemic is a public health challenge and a humanitarian crisis. We are committed to do everything we can to aid our communities and our nation. Herbalife Nutrition continues to provide support through the donation of medical equipment and its work with its partners to strengthen existing infrastructure. The journey to complete recovery can only be made together, and we will play our part in helping all Indians come through this.” In addition to its contributions to wider Indian society, Herbalife Nutrition has maintained a continuous commitment towards the wellbeing of its distributors and employees through a series of targeted assistance programmes focused on such things as work-life balance, medical counselling, provisioning of oxygen concentrators and vaccination drives. About Herbalife Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

