Left Menu

Indonesia to place restrictions on movement, office work, air travel - govt document

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:13 IST
Indonesia to place restrictions on movement, office work, air travel - govt document
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's emergency epidemic measures to be imposed this weekend will include restrictions on movement, domestic air travel and office work, but critical sectors will be permitted to operate, according to a finalised government document.

The document confirms measures outlined in a previous draft seen and reported by Reuters.

Also Read: Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Moluccas islands

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021