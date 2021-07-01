Indonesia to place restrictions on movement, office work, air travel - govt document
01-07-2021
Indonesia's emergency epidemic measures to be imposed this weekend will include restrictions on movement, domestic air travel and office work, but critical sectors will be permitted to operate, according to a finalised government document.
The document confirms measures outlined in a previous draft seen and reported by Reuters.
