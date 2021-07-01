Left Menu

Honda Cars reports four-fold increase in sales at 4,767 units in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a four-fold increase in its domestic wholesales last month at 4,767 units as compared with 2,032 units in May this year.

The company exported 1,241 units last month as compared with 385 units in May.

''Our June dispatches were in line with our production output, which we maintained at below 50 per cent of pre-COVID level. With the unlocking of many states and reopening of dealer outlets in most markets, we expect car sales to further pick up from this month onwards and will accordingly ramp up our daily production,'' HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The automaker expects that this positive momentum will continue thereby helping the industry to recover, however, challenges of COVID-related disruptions and rising ownership cost due to higher raw material prices remain, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

