Audi offers complimentary scheduled service to doctors

We are grateful for all they do and as a token of appreciation -- Audi India is offering to cover the entire cost of the next minor service along with complimentary sanitisation for all doctors who are existing Audi India customers. Last year also, Audi India had offered complimentary disinfection, cleaning of the interiors, cleaning of the exteriors, and general check-up of vehicles, along with a pick-up and drop in courtesy car for its customers who were frontline workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:49 IST
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday said it is offering complimentary scheduled service along with sanitisation to its existing customers who are doctors. Announcing on National Doctors Day, Audi India said its offer applies to scheduled service that is due and valid from July 2021 until May 2022, it said in a statement.

The complimentary service covers engine oil, oil filter, dust and pollen filter, air filter and related labour costs, it added.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said for over a year, doctors have been at the frontline, relentlessly working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. ''We are grateful for all they do and as a token of appreciation -- Audi India is offering to cover the entire cost of the next minor service along with complimentary sanitisation for all doctors who are existing Audi India customers.'' Last year also, Audi India had offered complimentary disinfection, cleaning of the interiors, cleaning of the exteriors, and general check-up of vehicles, along with a pick-up and drop in courtesy car for its customers who were frontline workers.

