Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

The SIT on Friday continued its sample collection for scientific analysis at the Sabarimala temple as part of the probe into the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the hill shrine, police sources said. Sample collection for scientific analysis at the Sabarimala temple as part of the SIT probe into the alleged loss of gold from artefacts at the hill shrine entered its second day on Friday, police sources said. The Special Investigation Team, led by SP S Sasidharan, reached Sabarimala and began collecting samples from various artefacts at the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) on Thursday evening. According to police sources, the officials assisting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) removed the gold-plated covering from artefacts in a portion of the Sreekovil on Thursday. The remaining gold-plated coverings at the Sreekovil are being removed on Friday as part of the sample collection process. The SIT is looking to complete the sample collection procedure on Friday and reinstall the gold covering soon, sources said. The Lord Ayyappa temple is currently open for the monthly pooja and will close on the night of February 17. The SIT decided to collect fresh samples for scientific analysis after being granted permission by the Kerala High Court on Monday. The SIT is probing two cases related to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and the doorframes of the Sreekovil. The SIT had informed the court that it proposes to conduct X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF) to determine surface elemental composition, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for ultra-trace impurity and elemental profiling, and Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) to analyse alloy composition and metallurgical uniformity. Earlier, the SIT had collected similar samples last year for analysis at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, but the required facilities were not available there. While granting permission, the Kerala High Court observed that allegations involving the removal and substitution of precious gold cladding from the holy shrine strike at the very sanctity of the temple and cannot rest solely on testimonial assertions or documentary records, which may be susceptible to omission, manipulation or interpretative dispute.

