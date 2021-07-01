Left Menu

Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at Bengaluru Railway Station

01-07-2021
Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station here for the general public.

The aquarium is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight, IRSDC said in a release on Thursday.

In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, it said, adding that a nominal entry fee of Rs 25 has been kept per passenger.

''This aquatic kingdom will entice passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also educative to experience a life size kingdom of fishes here.Even following strict COVID related protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time,'' IRSDC MD&CEO S K Lohia said.

The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom is Indian Railways first paludarium housing myriad flora and fauna, and its entrance gives a glimpse into marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile, the release said.

IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at five railway stations--KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad-- to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking facility management of 90 more stations in a phased manner, it added.

