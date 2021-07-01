Left Menu

Delhi Metro services between Huda City Centre, Sikanderpur hit by snag; restored after an hour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:51 IST
Delhi Metro services between Huda City Centre, Sikanderpur hit by snag; restored after an hour
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Train services between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur metro stations were disrupted for an hour due to a technical snag but were later restored, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday.

Earlier, the DMRC had put out a tweet informing commuters about the delay.

''There was an intermittent signalling issue (interlocking failure) today between Sikanderpur and HUDA City Centre section (four stations) of the Yellow Line due to which train services were not available on this section from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM,'' Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, said in a statement.

''Rest of the Yellow Line was running normal(ly) throughout this period and services were also restored on the affected section from 3:30 PM onwards,'' he said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

In a separate statement, the DMRC expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the restrictions in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the resumption of metro services from June 7, the DMRC is ''running almost empty trains as we are carrying only 10-15 per cent of our passenger capacity in view of the Covid restrictions imposed by the authorities'', it said.

''Lockdown guidelines have been further eased by the authorities, enabling most of the economic activities to take place. As a result, there has been continuous build-up of the passenger crowd outside our stations due to regulated entry resulting in inconvenience to them.

''DMRC regrets the inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers due to these restrictions. While appreciating the patience and cooperation exhibited by the passengers in such a scenario, DMRC hopes that the situation shall improve once the restrictions are relaxed by the authorities,'' it said.

According to the current guidelines, passengers can only sit on alternative seats in metro trains and no standing is allowed. Although the DMRC is running the maximum number of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Earlier, sources had said each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders -- 50 seated and 250 standing. In view of Covid norms, effectively 25 people are riding in each carriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

