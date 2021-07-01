Left Menu

Odisha helped save lives by supplying oxygen to needy states at critical COVID time: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:15 IST
Odisha helped save lives by supplying oxygen to needy states at critical COVID time: Patnaik
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 pandemic provided Odisha an opportunity to be a part of the mission to save precious lives across the country by supplying medical oxygen to the needy states at a critical time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Thursday.

Odisha, which has surplus production of the life-saving gas, has helped many states with supply of medical oxygen at the crunch moments during the second coronavirus wave.

''Commend all who ensured seamless supply of life-saving oxygen to states facing shortage,'' Patnaik tweeted, posting a link of a NatGeoIndia video, which shows how all the forces and departments joined hands to fight the crisis together.

The eastern state facilitated oxygen supply to numerous states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana when they were gasping for breath during the dangerous second spell of the virus in April-May.

The video posted during the day is titled 'Fighting the Crisis Together. Mission Oxygen'. The NatGeoIndia said it was a partner content for the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

''When India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19, the Odisha government took on a massive mission to supply medical oxygen and save lives,'' NatGeoIndia posted on social media platforms.

''Despite facing challenges, Odisha swung into action to use its industrial base to be part of the mission to save precious lives across India,'' the CMO tweeted.

''Fighting the crises together,'' the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority said as it retweeted the CMO post.

On June 25, the state police had tweeted that under its supervision and escort in the last 64 days since April 23, 1,684 tankers carrying about 31,400 tonnes of medical oxygen had been dispatched from Odisha to 17 states and Union territories.

The Odisha government formed a special cell and green corridors for coordinated action for loading and transportation of the life-saving gas to the states facing deficit.

It has also set up dedicated green corridors for oxygen carrying vehicles wherever necessary for interstate coordination and smooth movement.

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021