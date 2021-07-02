Left Menu

Number of foreign tourists to Spain jumps in May as restrictions eased

The number of tourists more than doubled from April 2021 as travel restrictions were eased but was still 83% lower than in May 2019, the data showed. Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:51 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said. ($1 = 0.8458 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

