Number of foreign tourists to Spain jumps in May as restrictions eased
The number of tourists more than doubled from April 2021 as travel restrictions were eased but was still 83% lower than in May 2019, the data showed. Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:51 IST
Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said. ($1 = 0.8458 euros)
