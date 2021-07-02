Left Menu

FACTBOX-China's regulatory probes into Didi

Chinese cyberspace regulator said it has launched a new cyber security investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to prevent data security-related risks and protect national safety, days after its New York initial public offering.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:40 IST
FACTBOX-China's regulatory probes into Didi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese cyberspace regulator said it has launched a new cyber security investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to prevent data security-related risks and protect national safety, days after its New York initial public offering. Below are some Chinese investigations into Didi's operations:

DATA SECURITY - On Friday, China's cyberspace agency said it had launched an investigation into the ride-hailing giant to protect national security and prevent data security-related risks. It also said that Didi was not allowed to register new users during its investigation.

ANTI-TRUST - In 2021, China's market regulators fined Didi multiple times for not reporting details of merger and acquisitions to government agencies. Sources told Reuters the company is also facing an antitrust investigation over whether Didi used anti-competitive behaviours to drive out smaller rivals. Didi told Reuters at the time that it would not comment on "unsubstantiated speculation from unnamed source(s)".

OPERATION LICENSES - In 2020, several local city regulators in China asked Didi to suspend its new standalone ride-hailing service, Huaxiaozhu, citing a lack of operating licenses for the platform in their regions.

Shanghai city transportation regulator has fined Didi several times for hiring drivers with no proper license to operate business in the city. SAFETY

- In 2018, China's transportation ministry urged Didi to rework its safety process after two murder and rape cases related to its drivers. Didi suspended its Hitch service and spent billions to add staff to improve its overall safety standard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021