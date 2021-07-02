Left Menu

RBI to issue g-sec of shorter tenor, floating rate bonds via uniform price auction method

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:14 IST
RBI to issue g-sec of shorter tenor, floating rate bonds via uniform price auction method
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the benchmark government securities (g-sec) of various tenor and floating rate bonds (FRBs) will be issued using the uniform price auction method. "On a review of market conditions and market borrowing program of the government, it has been decided that benchmark securities of tenor 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 14-year tenor and Floating Rate Bonds (FRBs) will be, henceforth, issued using uniform price auction method," the RBI said in a release on Friday.

For other benchmark securities, i.e. 30-year and 40-year, the auction will continue to be a multiple price based auction.

In a uniform price auction for issuing government securities, all the successful bidders are required to pay for the allotted quantity of securities at the same rate, i.e., at the auction cut-off rate, irrespective of the rate quoted by them.

On the other hand, in a multiple price auction, the successful bidders are required to pay for the allotted quantity of securities at the respective price/yield at which they have bid.

