Stray dogs at aerodrome no good impression, tweets filmmaker Rajamouli

Hyderabad, July 2 (PTI): Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday expressed displeasure at the lack of certain facilities such as tables to fill forms at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, and expressed surprise over some dogs loitering at the hangar.

Rajamouli said the passengers were made to sit on floors to fill up forms as there were no chairs and tables.

Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by Lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill up for the RT-PCR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service, he tweeted.

He said he was surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate.

''Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you, he said in another tweet.

Delhi Airport is being managed by infra major GMR Group.

Thanking the 'Baahubali' maker for his feedback, the Delhi airport saidthe aerodrome has desks at the designated areas for RT-PCR-related purpose.

''We have desks at the designated areas for RT-PCR- related purposes; however, increased number of desks and visibility at other locations will improve experience on arrival and our team is looking into this on an urgent basis, the airport tweeted in reply.

