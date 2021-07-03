Left Menu

New EU presidency to press Bulgaria on enlargement dispute

Senior U.S. officials have also called for a swift settlement of the dispute.Balkan countries that have not yet joined the EU are at different stages of the membership process, with Serbia and Montenegro the most advanced.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 03-07-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 01:03 IST
New EU presidency to press Bulgaria on enlargement dispute
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BorutPahor)
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Slovenian President Borut Pahor said Friday he will travel to Bulgaria next week to try and resolve a dispute holding back European Union accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Slovenia, a former Yugoslav republic, took over the EU's rotating presidency on July 1 and Pahor described the accession process as a top priority of his nation's presidency. "It would be best if the EU decides, reasonably soon, to include all Western Balkan countries (in the full accession process) and to adopt its enlargement strategy accordingly," Pahor told an international conference in North Macedonia's lakeside town of Ohrid.

The dispute between North Macedonia and neighboring EU-member Bulgaria has held up the accession process for the landlocked Balkan country and Albania. They are at odds over the origin of North Macedonia's language. Senior U.S. officials have also called for a swift settlement of the dispute.

Balkan countries that have not yet joined the EU are at different stages of the membership process, with Serbia and Montenegro the most advanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021