Banks board recommends 10 names for exec director posts in PSU banks

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Saturday recommended to the government names of 10 general managers of various public sector banks for appointment as executive directors.

The BBB, the headhunter for state-run banks and financial institutions, interviewed 40 candidates over a period of two days for vacancies of executive directors.

The list of selected candidates would be sent to the Department of Financial Services to get the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approval.

The Banks Board Bureau interfaced with 40 candidates from various public sector banks over a period of two days for the posts of Executive Directorin PSBs, the Bureau said in a notification.

The Bureau recommended the names of Rajneesh Karnatak, Joydeep Dutta Roy, Nidhu Saxena, Kalyan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Ramjass Yadav, Asheesh Pandey, Ashok Chandra, A V Rama Rao and Shiv Bajrang Singh.

''The names are in the order of merit. This panel will be operated in the financial year 2021-22, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel year 2021-22,'' it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).

It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

It is headed by B P Sharma, former Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training. The Secretary of Department of Financial Services, Secretary of Department of Public Enterprises and the RBI Deputy Governor in charge of banking are part of BBB.

Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former Managing Director of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former Managing Director of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder Managing Director of rating agency Crisil.

