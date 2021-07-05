Eaton plans to hire 700 people by 2021-end

Power management firm Eaton on Monday announced its plans of hiring 700 people by0 the end of this year. In a statement, the company said it intends to expand its team in multiple domains including digital transformation, engineering and information technology, finance, supply chain, sales & marketing functions etc. ''Eaton India plans to hire 700 employees by the end of 2021.The plan is in line with the company's strategy to offer digital innovation and engineering solutions to its customers in India and also to global customers through its centres of excellence located in India,'' it said. Eaton India employees work along with project teams from the Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Americas region to fulfill the company's vision of improving quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. ''We are expanding our manufacturing capacity, modernizing production, and adding new distribution centres across India. We are actively hiring across India and look forward to getting the right candidates to the diverse roles open in our various entities here.'' According to its website, Eaton has over 92,000 employees, doing business in more than 175 countries.

