Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1945 hours: DCM25 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol nears Rs 100 in Delhi after yet another price hike New Delhi: Petrol price on Monday neared Rs 100-a-litre mark in the national capital after the rate was hiked yet again. DEL45 BIZ-PMGKAY-FOODGRAIN Distribution of free foodgrains under PMGKAY-IV begins; 14,700 tonnes distributed so far New Delhi:The Centre on Monday said distribution of free foodgrains under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantra Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has started in seven states and about 14,700 tonnes have been given to beneficiaries so far. DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend gains for second day; RIL, HDFC duo lead charge Mumbai:Equity indices made a winning start to the week on Monday, buoyed by robust buying in banking, metal and energy stocks amid a mixed trend overseas. DEL49 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs best one-day gain in 3 mths, rebounds 43 paise against USD Mumbai: The rupee surged by 43 paise, its best single-session gains in nearly three months, to settle at 74.31 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking stronger Asian peers against the American currency and a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

DEL13 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES India's services sector activities slump at fastest rate in 11 months in June: PMI New Delhi:India's services sector activities contracted further in June as the intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand, a monthly survey said on Monday.

DCM46 BIZ-NRAI-CCI-AGGREGATORS NRAI approaches CCI against 'anti-competitive practices' by Zomato, Swiggy New Delhi: Alleging ''anti-competitive practices'' by Zomato and Swiggy, restaurant industry body NRAI on Monday said it has approached fair trade regulator CCI for a detailed probe against the food ordering platforms.

DCM38 BIZ-ZOMATO-IPO Zomato gets Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 8,250-cr IPO New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an initial share-sale.

DCM60 BIZ-RBI-GSAP First purchase of G-secs worth Rs 20,000 cr under G-SAP 2.0 on July 8: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday said the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) will be conducted on July 8. DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 69; silver jumps Rs 251 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 69 to Rs 46,408 per 10 grams in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM59 BIZ-TAX-FILINGS I-T Dept extends deadline for manual filing of forms related to foreign remittances till July 15 New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline till July 15 for manual filing of forms related to foreign remittances.

DCM55 BIZ-FMCG-GROWTH FMCG cos see double-digit sales growth in Apr-June qtr amid pandemic New Delhi: Leading FMCG companies in the country are expecting their sales growth numbers in high double digit in the April-June quarter, a period when the broader market was severely impacted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DCM33 BIZ-ETF-LISTINGS ETF space gaining traction; NSE witnesses 100th listing New Delhi: Exchange traded funds (ETFs) are getting a lot of attention from investors, with the leading stock exchange NSE witnessing listing of 100th such instruments.

DCM31 BIZ-PULSES Retail prices of pulses on declining trend: Food Secretary New Delhi: Retail prices of pulses are showing a declining trend after the government's interventions, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday.

