Rail recruitment: 6 phases of computer-based test over; final phase to be held by July-end

The Railways has conducted six phases of the first stage of computer-based test for around 1.23 crore candidates to fill up 35,281 vacancies in the non-technical popular category from December 28 last year till April 9, the national transporter said on Monday.

It also said, the seventh and final phase of the computer-based test for the remaining 2.78 lakh candidates, which was impacted by the second wave of COVID-19, has now been scheduled for July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

With this, the first stage of the computer-based test for all candidates will be completed.

The computer-based tests are being held in about 260 centres in 76 cities under strict COVID-19 protocol and using 50 per cent capacity available at centres to ensure proper social distancing.

Most of the candidates are allotted centres in their home state. Where it was not possible to allot centres within the state, the candidates have been accommodated in centres of neighbouring states with rail connectivity.

''The candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. The use of a face mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if they are wearing a face mask and it should be worn at all times (except at the time of taking photograph).

''The candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Banned items -- electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets -- are not allowed inside the test centre,'' a statement from the Railways said.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in the COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitisers and curtailing shifts. The RRBs are co-coordinating with the state authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the computer-based tests, it said.

