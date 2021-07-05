DMRC starts launching work on Janakpuri-R K Ashram corridor with cutting-edge tech

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The DMRC on Monday introduced a major innovation in its project by starting work on the upcoming Janakpuri West–R K Ashram Marg corridor with a state-of-the-art launcher attached with a transporter for carrying out the work, officials said.

This new advanced launcher with transporter is fully electric with much higher output in comparison to the conventional launchers and cranes, and will cause minimum blockade of road space or traffic, the DMRC said, adding that such a technology is being used for the ''first time in India''.

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West–R K Ashram Marg corridor, part of Ph-IV project, is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. Construction work on this particular section had started in December 2019.

The DMRC on Monday introduced a major innovation in its construction technology by starting launching work on this corridor with a specially-designed ''launcher attached with a transporter'' for the launch of U-girders on its elevated section, officials said.

The launcher started work near Majlis Park in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh and other senior officials.

In the earlier phases of construction, erection of U-girders was done with the help of two cranes of capacity 350/400T which were placed at each pier location and the U-girders were transported at each pier location with the help of a long trailer having an approximate length of 42 m, the officials said.

In a congested urban area like Delhi, it used to be very challenging to find adequate space for positioning these heavy capacity cranes which occupy lot of space, the DMRC said.

In addition, transporting the U-girders of 28-m length with such long trailers was also a herculean task, as roads in the NCR are either too congested or have massive traffic volumes even during the night time. These limitations often discouraged the use of U-girders in construction in spite of the fact that the U-girders are the most suitable structures for viaducts in terms of cost and time, the officials said.

The transporter carries the U-girder from one designated point and moves forward on rails laid on the already erected U-girders to further add more U-girders from the feeding point to the launcher. As a result, the U-girders are to be transported on trailer only up to the feeding point identified at a suitable location, and not for the entire length of work. This results in much less requirement of space, the DMRC official said.

This new launcher is 62 m-long having a total weight of 230T. It can negotiate gradients upto 4 per cent and 200,-m radius curves. The transporter which transports the U-girder is 41.75-m long having a total weight of 35T. It can travel with a speed of 3 kmph at no load and 2 kmph at full load, as per the information shared by the DMRC.

The output of this new innovation is quite high as compared to the conventional method of launching of U-girders, officials said.

On an average, four to six U-girders per day can be erected with this launcher whereas with the conventional method, about two U-girders can be done in congested working environments like in Delhi–NCR, the DMRC said.

The erection work of U-girders with conventional cranes can be done only during the night as it requires blocking of roads to position the cranes. Whereas in case of this new launcher with transporter, U-girders are transported with the transporter on the erected viaduct without any interface with road from a single identified feeding point, officials said.

The total load of U-girders to be erected is as high as 160 tonne and 462 such U-girders are to be erected in the contract. This launcher today has been made operational for the construction of a 9.5 km-long viaduct from Mukarba Chowk to Ashok Vihar covering four stations namely Bhalswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur and Ashok Vihar and a connection to depot from Majlis Park, the DMRC said. PTI KND SRY

