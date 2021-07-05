Left Menu

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:46 IST
Compartment of special train derails at Bengal station, none hurt
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
A compartment of a special express train derailed at Bardhaman Station in West Bengal on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place in Purba Bardhaman district around 10.45 am when the Howrah- Radhikapur Special Express was approaching platform number 4, they said.

Services were disrupted for an hour, the officials said.

The first compartment of the train, which was just behind the engine, derailed while entering the platform, Station Manager Swapan Adhikari said.

It was detached from the rest of the train, which then started again for its destination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

