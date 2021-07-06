Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Left Menu

New Delhi, Jul 6 PTI Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 27 to Rs 2,792 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:29 IST
New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 27 to Rs 2,792 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 27, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 2,792 per quintal with an open interest of 65,990 lots.

