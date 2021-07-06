3 killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Siddharth Nagar

Three people were killed and six others injured when a vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Bansi area, SHO, Bansi Chhatrapal Singh said.

The truck had broken down and was parked along the road when the car collided with it, he said.

While three people died on the spot, six others were injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The bodies of victims, who could not be identified have been sent for the post mortem, they said.

