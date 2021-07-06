UP: 2 children killed as driver cabin comes off old truck

Two children were killed and their parents injured in Pipri locality of Anpara area here when a part of a coal-laden truck got broken, police said on Tuesday.

Truck driver Shivnath (35), his wife Durga (30) and children Karuna (8) and Arjun (7) were going to Varanasi when the driver's cabin came off the truck, SHO Anpara Anjani Rai said.

It is suspected that the truck was old and rusted leading to the incident. While the couple's two children died on the spot, Shivnath and Durga were injured in the incident.

A probe is on in the matter. The bodies of the two children have been sent for a post-mortem.

