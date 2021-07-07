Left Menu

Major fire breaks out at godowns in Kolkata's BBD Bagh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 01:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at godowns housed at an old building in the city's BBG Bag area on Tuesday night, a fire department official said.

However, no one was injured in the fire till last reports came in, he said.

At least 16 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which broke out at the godowns, stacked with rubber, located on the ground and first floor of the building on Strand Road around 11.30 pm, he added.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the official said.

''It's a massive fire and since the godown is filled with inflammable material, dousing the fire seems to be a difficult task. Our officers are fighting hard to douse it,'' he said.

