Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

''We received a call about the fire at the chemical factory in Nangloi around 11.20 am. A total of 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service,'' said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

The firefighting operation is underway and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.

Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

