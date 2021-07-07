Left Menu

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:26 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

''We received a call about the fire at the chemical factory in Nangloi around 11.20 am. A total of 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service,'' said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

The firefighting operation is underway and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.

Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

