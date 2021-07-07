Exports from Infopark in Kochi grow by Rs 1000 crore

Kochi,July 7 (PTI): Despite adverse conditions across the globe due to COVID-19, the total IT exports of the Kerala government-run Infopark here grew by more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Now, 40 new companies have started operations.

The export from IT companies here increased to Rs 6,310 crore this year as against Rs 5,200 crore last year.

Currently,415 companies are operating on various campuses of the Infopark.

''The export from IT companies here increased to Rs 6,310 crore from previous year's Rs 5,200 crore, a rise of Rs 1,110 crores as per the figures on December 2020. More than 40 companies have started operations in the park during the pandemic,'' a release issued by Infopark said.

It said although 18 companies either downsized their workforce or ceased operations, many others found the Infopark as the IT destination to set up operations during the pandemic.

Infopark CEO John M Thomas said the pandemichas opened up new opportunities and adaptations in the field of technology.

''Though COVID-19 has been a challenge, it has opened doors of opportunities and adaptations in the field of technology. Many IT employees who have been working outside are returning to Kerala which they see as a safe working place in the changed scenario,'' said Thomas.

He saidIT companies in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai have expressed interest in expanding their operations to Kerala to accommodate this workforce which would give a new impetus to IT parks across Kerala, including Infopark.

Further infrastructure developments are also progressing at a fast phase at Infopark.

More than six lakh square feet of new IT space would be made available by this year-end.

Infopark organised a Covid vaccination drive for IT employees and their families to ensure a safe working environment.

Vaccination camps were also held by various companies and almost all the employees at Infopark have received the first jab.

IT companies are working with a limited number of employees while the rest work from home owing to the pandemic.

