Skechers Foamies Bring Comfort with a Splash of Color

~Skechers presents Foamies for the monsoon season and everyday comfort wear~ India, July 8, 2021- Skechers, the comfort technology company, has launched a new and colorful collection called Skechers Foamies, must-have footwear designed with lightweight EVA foam for all day comfort.The Skechers Foamies collection spans a range of sandals and slip-on styles designedto go with everyday outfits with water-friendly features that make stepping out in the monsoon a breeze. Skechers Foamies encourage people to 'step out in style', letting people feel the best of comfort with colorful flare.

Skechers Foamies are lightweight moulded shoes and sandals with utmost comfort, easy to clean and water-friendly, these versatile pairs are perfect for warm days and when the rain falls hard. Styles in theeasy-to-wear collection offer cushioned comfort footbeds for a luxe feel underfoot. The collection is designed to have a durable dual-density traction outsole for stability. Select styles also have convertible heel straps which pivot forward for backless wear, making it easier to step out in comfort.

Commenting on collection launch, Mr. Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd said, "Skechers has always stood for blending comfort with expression as a brand. We believe that comfort is at the heart of true fashion and Skechers Foamies attest to that. Our latest collection is comfortable yet fun, vibrant, and colorful, which make for the perfect footwearto step out in, especially in this season." Skechers Foamies for both men and women are now available at a price starting at INR 2,299/- on Skechers.in as well as at Skechers retail stores.

About Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Skechers (NYSE:SKX), the comfort technology company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,989 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.in and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

For further details, visit www.skechers.in.

