Bank of Mexico Poised to End Rate Cut Era: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

The Bank of Mexico, led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez, may soon halt its series of rate cuts, as revealed during an interview. The central bank recently lowered its benchmark rate, raising eyebrows amidst rising inflation. This decision, split at 3-2 by the board, was closely scrutinized.

Inflation in Mexico surged to 4.63% in early March, exacerbated by global tensions like the Middle Eastern conflict affecting gas prices, challenging Banxico's target range. Rodriguez pointed to temporary factors, particularly volatile fruit and vegetable prices, but recognized persistent inflation risks.

Despite these challenges, Rodriguez maintains optimism that inflation will align with Banxico's target by the second quarter of 2027. Meanwhile, the board's division highlights the delicate balance between spurring economic activity and controlling inflationary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)